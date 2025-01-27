NEW EDUCATION CURRICULUM NOT POLITICAL – KAMOKO

MINISTRY of Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Joel Kamoko says the implementation of the new School curriculum is not politically motivated as it is aimed at transforming the country’s education system into one that will bridge the gap between the formal and informal labour sectors.

Mr. Kamoko stated that the new curriculum is designed to produce learners that are able to adapt to new global trends and equip them with skills that will enable them to become self-sustainable in future.

He added that the current global trends on the employment market calls for government to transform the country’s education system to make it relevant to society.

Mr. Kamoko noted that the new curriculum will also fill up the gap between theory and practical which will in turn enable children to thrive in both the formal and informal labour sectors.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Kamoko was speaking when he addressed teachers during the second cohort of Trainers held to induct the trainers on the new curriculum at Chongwe Secondary School.

He said the curriculum also responds to government’s current policies and aspirations in the education sector.

The permanent secretary urged teachers in the district to work with parents and everyone in communities to ensure that the curriculum is successfully implemented in the district.

“Information will eventually sit with the parents and everyone in the local communities as we train everyone along the way if we work with them,” Mr. Kamoko said.

Mr. Kamoko commended Zonal teachers in the area for responding positively towards the introduction of the new School curriculum by government urging them to convey the knowledge that they will acquire to other teachers.

Meanwhile, Chongwe District Education Board Secretary, Joseph Chanda stated that his office was pleased with the positive response towards the new curriculum from the teaching fraternity and various stakeholders in the district.

Mr. Chanda indicated that the response is an indication that a lot of stakeholders are ready to embrace the new curriculum.

He noted that school teams will be formed after the training and the teams will be expected to engage civic and traditional leadership in communities to sensitise them on the new curriculum.

Mr. Chanda also disclosed that a lot of residents in local communities in Chongwe are curious about the curriculum especially the early childhood component as there is no information about the development.

“People in the community are asking a lot of questions about the new curriculum especially about early childhood and this is mostly because they do not have any information about it,” Mr. Chanda said.

He assured the permanent secretary that the teams will soon visit communities in the district to sensitise about the curriculum framework and it’s benefits when adopted by children at an early age.