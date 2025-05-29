NEW FAZ LEADERSHIP TO END FASHION SAKALA’S ‘FORCED’ ABSENCE: Keith Mweemba Is Working Round The Clock To Bring Harmony & Tranquility To Chipolopolo Set-UP





FAZ president Keith Mweemba and his Executive Committee are alive to the raging discontentment on the absence of striker Fashion Sakala.



The matter is being addressed expeditiously to the benefit of Zambian football.





In the meantime, one soccer fan posted on Kumba Ntinda and Kateule Ntinda’s page.



URGENT APPEAL TO THE NEW FAZ LEADERSHIP:



Resolve the Fashion Sakala Issue without delay.





The unresolved issue surrounding Fashion Sakala has left fans disappointed, and concerned about why Fashion Sakala is not called





It’s not just about Fashion Sakala. It’s also about transparency. It’s about respect both for the player and the fans. The silence around Sakala’s exclusion has created frustration and division among supporters. Some accuse FAZ of favoritism or politics. Others question the technical judgment of the coaching staff. Either way, the situation is damaging.





I think this is the perfect moment to resolve the issue with Fashion Sakala respectfully, professionally, and publicly. If there are matters to clarify, let them be clarified. If bridges must be built, let them be built.





Zambian fans are calling for Sakala’s return. They want the best team on the pitch. They want unity in the locker room and pride in the jersey. Most importantly, they want to believe that every player is treated fairly, and that national selection is based on merit not politics.





Football is a unifier. But when key figures are sidelined without explanation, unity suffers. It’s time for the new FAZ leadership to resolve Fashion Sakala’s issue quickly and honestly.





Delay only deepens division, let the healing begin, Let the football speak, we do not need drama. We need dialogue, we do not need grudges , we need growth.



(Nalanda mayo👏epo mpelele🏃)