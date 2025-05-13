NEW FAZ PRESIDENT KEITH MWEEMBA RESIGNS FROM F.C. MUZA



F.C. MUZA Club President Keith Mweemba has officially stepped down from his position at the club following his election as the new President of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).





In a statement issued by F.C. MUZA CEO Joel Kabika, the club confirmed Mweemba’s resignation is with immediate effect and paid tribute to his leadership and service. “The F.C. MUZA Board and Management wishes to announce the resignation of the Club President, Keith Mweemba, with immediate effect,” the statement reads. “The club management would like to convey its heartfelt gratitude and tribute to Mr. Mweemba for his significant contributions to the development of the club.”





Mweemba’s rise to the top football job in the country comes after a highly contested election that ended the reign of former FAZ President Andrew Kamanga. FC MUZA acknowledged the support of the wider football community during the election period, extending thanks to FAZ councillors, clubs, and the campaign team.





The club also commended Kamanga, as well as fellow contenders Adrian Kashala and Emmanuel Munaile, for their participation in the democratic process.





While FC MUZA prepares for a new chapter, the statement promised a more detailed communication will follow soon regarding succession at the club level.



Mweemba’s transition to FAZ is seen as a potential shift in Zambian football governance, with many in the football fraternity anticipating reforms under his leadership.