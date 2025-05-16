NEW FAZ PRESIDENT MAKES DEBUT APPEARANCE AT FIFA CONGRESS



FAZ president Keith Mweemba and his deputy Mutale Ng’andu have made their debut appearance at the FIFA congress currently underway in Asunción, Paraguay.





The duo is accompanied by general secretary Reuben Kamanga at the 75th FIFA Congress taking place at the Asunción Convention Centre.





Zambia is among 211 Member Associations gathered at the highest football decision-making body.





Mweemba is the newest member of the FIFA family after being elected to the FAZ top job last Friday in Kabwe.