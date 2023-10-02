NEW KASAMA MOTHER ARRESTED FOR LOCKING UP HER CHILD FOR TWO YEARS

IN what is believed to be a ritual case, a mother from New Kasama in Lusaka has been arrested for locking her 16-year-old in a room for two years.

For most mothers out there, no matter what, no matter when, no matter where, they always want to see the best of their children but for Ruth Kabwita, aged 40, it has been the opposite case for her biological child.

As the Buddha says, there are three things that cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth. It was on Thursday afternoon between 12:00 and 16:00 when Ruth’s 16-year-old child was saved by neighbours after her 11-year-old sister ran outside and yelled for help.

According to deputy spokesperson for Zambia Police Danny Mwale, the suspect was later arrested and charged with assault resulting in actual bodily harm.

“It is alleged that the child was kept in confinement for almost two years by her biological mother in a house where she was being abused. She endured beatings and slaps.” Mr. Mwale said.

After the suspect was apprehended and taken to Chilenje Police Station, the child was then taken to a location where she would be safe.

The suspect is thought to have lied to her neighbours, telling them that her 16-year-old daughter had been taken to live with her father in Chiengi while she was still a resident of the home for two years, but her 11-year-old child spilled the beans.

Upon being rescued by the neighbours and passersby who ganged up and went into the house, they were surprised by what they saw after lifting the 16-year-old child, who they discovered was very weak and could not barely open her mouth to speak.

The victim appeared weak and had sores all over her body in a video that was recorded by neighbours. She also had bruises all over her body. On the other hand, she had charms around her waist and other charms were found in the room.

By Walusungu Silweya

NKANI