New Mexico Finally Searches Epstein’s Zorro Ranch After Years of Delay



New Mexico authorities launched a search of Jeffrey Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch this week, acting on fresh revelations from recently released DOJ files.

The sprawling remote property, long tied to Epstein’s sex-trafficking network, had never been thoroughly examined by federal investigators despite his 2019 death.





The probe reopened in February after unredacted Epstein documents surfaced, including a 2019 anonymous email sent to a local radio host.

That email alleged two foreign girls were strangled during fetish sex and buried in the hills near the ranch on orders from Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. The sender claimed to possess videos of abuse and demanded Bitcoin in exchange.





State Attorney General Raúl Torrez directed the operation, with New Mexico State Police and local deputies assisting. The current owners cooperated fully.

This marks the first known on-site search of the 10,000-acre estate, where Epstein allegedly lured vulnerable young women and girls with false promises of jobs, education, or modeling opportunities.





Mainstream coverage confirms the search and the buried-bodies allegation as a key trigger, though those claims remain unproven and under active investigation.

Graphic online reports of organ harvesting, sperm extraction, or mass new victim testimonies exceed what official sources have verified so far.





After six years of apparent federal inaction on this site, New Mexico is stepping up. The public deserves full transparency—no more protection for the powerful. Justice delayed is justice denied.