New PRO in Government, an Attempt to Bridge the Gap in Information Dissemination- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

New PRO in Government, an Attempt to Bridge the Gap in Information Dissemination





I’ve seen a report that states that Government has appointed Principle Public Relations Officers in Ministries, Provinces and other Spending Agencies.



I guess this is one of the key recommendations from the Kenyan Gina Din Corporate Communications firm to the state communication team grappling with delivering effective communication.





I have always advocated for a decentralised and devolved communication infrastructure that overcomes the burdens and inefficiencies of the Ministry of Information.





That Ministry is a dated and legacy of centralised communication strategies of communist governments.



There have been attempts to modernise the Ministry of Information by various new democratic governments to adapt it to be a crucial government department responsible for disseminating information about government policies, schemes, and programs to the public through various media channels like radio, television, print media, and social media.





Let me NOT digress.



The appointment of these officers will be effective if they will be given room to operate and will be allowed to sit in crucial senior management meetings.





This helps in building background and institutional memory.



Trouble is that executives such as CEOs, Ministers and Permanent Secretaries treat information or Public Relations Officers as their Chola boys/girls or protocal officers.





Further there is a tendency to hide information or exclude information officers and PRO from the management of the organisations and key meetings but only called upon like fire tenders, to quench the raging fires of scandal.





Further, this will only work if there is effective coordination, team work and excellent strategy.



Under the Patriotic Front Government, a new layer of more information officers were added to district councils, and foreign missions.



Otherwise, this initiative will join the ranks of many information outlets and layers of bureaucracy currently failing to communicate and have consequently become moribund.





Above all, the top must be committed to tell the truth and further deliver public service and projects for these teams to shine.





Below is the story.



GOVERNMENT APPOINTS PRINCIPAL PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICERS



The Government of the Republic of Zambia has with immediate effect appointed Principal Public Relations Officers in all the 25 Ministries and 10 Provincial Headquarters.





This is in a bid to improve government communication on many projects and initiatives that the UPND administration is doing.



The appointed qualified Journalists and Public Relations practitioners have been drawn from all the 10 Provinces of Zambia.





The following are the appointed officers:



*MINISTERIAL PPROs*



1. Kalani Muchima – Ministry of Information and Media



2. Ilitongo Maboshe – Ministry of Science and Technology



3. Shamwinda Tembo – Ministry of Mines





4. Ernest Chanda – Ministry of Transport and Logistics



5. Liseli Kanyanga – Ministry of Local Government



6. Nchimunya N’gandu – Ministry of Youth and Sports



7. Nelly Banda – Ministry of Tourism





8. Bob Sianjalika – Ministry of Energy



9. Bbalewa Zyuulu – Ministry of Agriculture



10. Virginia Chilongo – Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise



11. Joe Nkadaani – Ministry of Justice





12. Eva Hatontola – Ministry of Foreign Affairs



13. Mwaka Ndawa – Ministry of Labour



14. Francesca Phiri – Ministry of Infrastructure





15. Harriet Chimuka – Ministry of Green Economy



16. Georgia Mutale – Ministry of Health



17. Clive Kalunga – Ministry of Education



18. Ben Munyama – Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries





19. Paul Shalala – Ministry of Defence



20. Delphine Hampande – Ministry of Lands



21. Glenda Nachinga – Ministry of Community Development



22. Everness Nankala – Ministry of Commerce and Trade



23. Prince Chiyuni – Ministry of Water Development





24. Mwala Kalaluka – Ministry of Home Affairs



25. Chileshe Kandeta – Ministry of Finance.





*PROVINCIAL PPROs*



1. Logic Lukwanda – Lusaka Province



2. Tobias Phiri – Eastern Province



3. Alfereeson Sinalungu – Central Province





4. Marilyn Rose – Copperbelt Province



5. Mwakoi Njekwa – Western Province



6. Sandra Mulenga – Northern Province





7. Wisdom Himanteka – Southern Province



8. Gloria Kinkolenge – North Western Province





9. Ruth Mumba – Muchinga Province



10. Emmanuel Maseko – Luapula Province