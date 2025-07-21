New report confirms Trump-related ‘Epstein cover-up at FBI’

Reports that federal workers were tasked with reviewing Jeffrey Epstein files to flag any mention of Donald Trump are indeed true, according to a legal expert on Sunday.

Legal analyst Allison Gill, better known as Mueller, She Wrote, did a little investigating of her own after it was reported that FBI agents were instructed to “flag” any mention of Donald Trump in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“When I saw that over one thousand people had been put to work reviewing the Epstein files, I put a call out on my BlueSky account,” the legal expert said as she explained her request for anonymous details from members of the FBI who were tasked with the assignment.

She adds, “In the 24 hours since, I’ve received several messages, including from a former analyst that was assigned to review the files, and a few things stood out to me.”

According to Gill, “First, approximately 1,000 personnel in the Information Management Division (IMD) and the FBI New York Field Office were assigned to this task, confirming the whistleblower account made to Senator Durbin’s office. I can also confirm that a log exists tracking the mentions of Donald Trump in the files, and that there were approximately 100,000 files containing roughly 300,000 pages. Individual analysts were told to flag mentions of Trump by document and page number by logging them in an Excel spreadsheet, then they’d hand in their spreadsheet at the end of their (sometimes 24 or even 48-hour) shift. But it’s important to note that the agents were not told to flag Trump until later in a process that began mid-March.”

Going further, she reports, “The process of reviewing the Epstein and Maxwell files was chaotic, and the orders were constantly changing – sometimes daily.”

“Regarding the ever-changing nature of the instructions, which one source described as ‘full panic mode,’ there were at least four different review instructions,” she wrote on Sunday.

She went on to describe what could be a major vulnerability in the federal operation.

“One person I spoke to on the condition of anonymity said that many agents spent more time waiting for new instructions than they did processing files. But here’s what caught my attention: the files were stored on a shared drive that anyone in the division could access. Normally, access is only granted to those working on a project, but because of the hurried nature of the exercise, the usual permission restrictions were not in place,” according to the expert. “Additionally, the internal SharePoint site the bureau ended up using to distribute the files toward the end did not have the usual restricted permissions. This left the Epstein and Maxwell files open to viewing by a much larger group of people than previously thought.”

Because of video training programs, she noted, “That means that video exists of trainers explaining the process of flagging instances of Donald Trump appearing in the files, and those videos went out on unclassified networks within the bureau.”

“It’s also of note that the trainers toward the end were folks from the Department of Justice, and not the FBI,” she said. “As far as content, there was one confirmed mention of Donald Trump in the files reviewed by an analyst who again spoke on the condition of anonymity. Beyond that, there were other instances of Trump appearing in the files, but the number of times and to what extent is unknown.”

She added:

“But the log exists.”

Read the full Substack post here. The piece is called The Epstein Cover-Up at the FBI.