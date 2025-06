🚨🇮🇷BREAKING: NEW SATELLITE IMAGES REVEAL IRAN’S NUCLEAR REBUILDING PROJECT…





Fresh satellite photos show Iran scrambling to repair its Fordow nuclear site after a dramatic U.S. bombing run dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer.





Heavy machinery and excavation work were spotted near tunnel entrances where American bunker-busters slammed into the facility.





Iran appears determined to dig deeper and rebuild after Trump’s early-morning strike shook one of its most secretive nuclear hubs.