 NEW VOTERS’ ROLL | Can Hichilema Hold the 2026 Map?



The 2026 race will be shaped by voter arithmetic and the balance between rural satisfaction and urban frustration. The Electoral Commission of Zambia has published 8,861,918 new voters’ roll and the distribution still mirrors the pattern that produced Hakainde Hichilema’s 59.02% victory in 2021.





Hichilema’s strongest pillars remain Southern, Western and North-Western. He also controls large sections of Central Province. Rural voters credit him for free education, the Social Cash Transfer, the increased CDF and the presence of teachers recruited in the past four years. These benefits are visible in villages where the state felt absent for a long time. This rural approval remains his most durable shield.





The two provinces that carry the greatest risk are Lusaka and Copperbelt. They hold almost 31 percent of all voters, which translates to about 2.75 million people. These areas swing sharply in moments of economic stress. In 2021 he carried both provinces with strong margins. In 2026 the challenge lies in the cost of living, electricity shortages and the slow recovery of formal jobs. These pressures create unpredictable urban behaviour. A sharp swing in these two provinces can wipe out a national lead within one day of counting.





The opposition remains scattered. PF is still dealing with internal fights. Tonse is shrinking because its anchor party has no unified command. NCP has left the alliance. A new grouping called WOZA has joined the field, but it has no national footprint. The Socialist Party remains small because socialism is not a natural Zambian ideology and its leader is viewed as elite.





None of these groups present a united national challenge. This fragmentation gives Hichilema structural comfort, especially in rural regions that still trust the social programmes introduced since 2021.





By-election results in PF strongholds tell a clear story. UPND has been competitive in Eastern, Muchinga, Northern and Luapula. In several wards it has won seats that PF once carried comfortably. In others it has come a close second rather than a distant outsider. The pattern is consistent.





PF is not regaining its old dominance in the regions that once gave Edgar Lungu his highest margins. The party still has ground support, but it has no central message and no unified leadership. These weaknesses limit its ability to convert rural frustration into a coherent vote.





The worst-case scenario for Hichilema lies in the urban belt. A combined fall of 10 to 15 points in Lusaka and Copperbelt would remove between 200,000 and 250,000 votes from his 2021 baseline. The danger increases if Central Province records a noticeable shift toward the opposition. The threshold he must protect is the constitutional 50 percent plus one.





Hichilema’s falling below 48 percent in battlegrounds of Lusaka and Copperbelt creates slightly survivable pressure. However, falling below 45 percent turns the election into a real contest if the opposition manages to coordinate its provincial approach.





There is still a counterweight. PF strongholds have not shown a unified resurgence. The by-elections confirm this. UPND retains a strong presence in Eastern. It has contested strongly in Muchinga. It has won several local seats in areas where PF once enjoyed a clean sweep. Opposition has no formidable structures in these territories and Tonse is losing visibility because PF is consumed by internal battles. This fragmentation means that even a strong anti-UPND mood in rural PF zones does not produce a single consolidated tally.





For Hichilema to remain safe, he must hold a combined 47 to 48 percent in Lusaka and Copperbelt. At that level, his rural dominance and his strongholds in Southern, Western and North-Western carry him comfortably above 50 percent plus one. His risk increases sharply when his urban numbers fall below 45 percent. That threshold reduces his rural protection and allows a coordinated opposition to cut into the national vote.





The arithmetic remains clear. Hichilema does not need an urban landslide. He only needs competitive urban results. The by-elections show that PF has not rebuilt its old rural machine. The opposition is energetic but divided. This fragmentation remains his strongest advantage.





Hichilema’s greatest threat is not a single party. His greatest threat is urban anger and the turnout shifts that follow it.



(c) The People’s Brief | Ollus R. Ndomu