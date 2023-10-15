NEWLY APPOINTED AUDITOR GENERAL REPORTED FOR PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT

DR. RON MWAMBWA HAS BEEN REPORTED FOR PARTICIPATING IN ABROGATION OF THE ZAMBIAN CONSTITUTION-HON. EMMANUEL TEMBO

13 OCT 2023

12th October, 2023

The President

Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA)

RE: PROFESSIONAL MISCONDUCT BY A MEMBER (DR RONNIE MWAMBWA)

My name is Hon. Emmanuel Tembo, Member of Parliament for Feira Constituency

in Zambia.

At the time of taking my seat at Parliament, I took two (02) oaths:

to defend and protect the Zambian Constitution; and to give allegiance to the Republican President.

These two (02) oaths placed upon me the obligation to ensure that all decisions

in relation to the implementation of the Constitution are made in strict

accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

I have recently learnt that Dr Ronnie Mwambwa, aged 64 years, a member of

your Institution and who is subject to regulation by your Institution has been

nominated for appointment o the position of Auditor-General by the Republican President in abrogation of the provisions of the Constitution.

More particular, the Constitution places an age limit for the person to hold the

Office of Auditor-General. It is provided under Article 252(1) that the Auditor-

General shall retire from Office on attaining the age of 60 years.

Clearly from this provision, this nomination for appointment is unconstitutional

and the nominee is aware because 4 years ago, he acted in the same capacity

as Auditor-General but he could not be appointed on account of age because

he had reached retirement age.

Based on what has been highlighted above, I am of the firm view that by the nominee accepting this nomination, he has not only participated in the abrogation of the Constitution, but he has also conducted himselt in breach of your Institution’s Regulations and Code of Ethics which require your member to comply with the following principles as provided for in the Handbook of the International Code of Ethics for Professional Account is, namely:

Integrity – which requires an Accountant to be straight forward and honest in all professional and business relationships; and Professional Behaviour – which requires an Accountant to comply with relevant laws and regulations and avoid any conduct that the

Accountant knows or should know might discredit the profession.

I am of the firm belief that the violations of the above stated Constitutional

Provision and Code of Ethics render this nominee incapable of exercising the

independence expected of the person to occupy the Office of the Auditor–

General.

I submit for your professional consideration and taking necessary action against

the above nominee.

Hon Emmanuel Tembo, MP

