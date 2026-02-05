NEWLY-ELECTED KASAMA MAYOR SWORN-IN

NEWLY elected Kasama Mayor, Bywell Simposya, has been sworn into Office .

And speaking shortly after taking the oath of office Mr Simposya pledged to make garbage collection and sanitation his immediate priority as he begins his tenure.

He said his first task would be to strengthen collaboration with council staff in order to address longstanding challenges at the local authority.

He noted that residents of Kasama had raised concerns over poor waste management, which had left parts of the town littered and exposed to health risks.

“We cannot have a community where flies are all over the town, putting the lives of people at risk. We want to deal with garbage first, and trust us, we are going to move in quickly,” Mr Simposya said.

The mayor emphasised that restoring efficiency in council operations would be critical in ensuring quality service delivery.

He added that once the issue of garbage was tackled, other development priorities for Kasama would follow.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu, who witnessed the event, urged the newly sworn-in Kasama Mayor to provide inclusive leadership and drive the developmental agenda of government in the district.

Mr, Mpundu emphasised that the mayor was not a partisan figure but a leader for all citizens of Kasama, and was expected to discharge duties in line with the broader goals of government.

He said the provincial administration will work closely with the local authority to spearhead

Meanwhile, Kasama Principal Resident Magistrate Benita Nkonde urged newly sworn-in Kasama Mayor to serve the people of Kasama in accordance with the law.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony at Kasama Magistrates Court, Ms Nkonde reminded the mayor that the oath of office has given him authority to discharge the functions of his office.

She has, however, cautioned that such authority must be exercised within the framework of the law and council regulations.

“Now that you have been sworn in, Sir, you are vested with authority to discharge the functions of your office. You need to do so in accordance with the law, any other relevant legislation, and by following the regulations of Kasama,” Magistrate Nkonde said.

She emphasised that adherence to legal and regulatory provisions was essential for effective governance and for addressing the challenges that the district is facing.

Ms, Nkonde further expressed optimism that the judiciary and the council would work hand in hand to ensure that service delivery meets the expectations of residents.

Mr Simposya was elected Mayor of Kasama in a by-election held last week that was necessitated by the death of former Mayor Theresa Kolala on December 5, 2025.

Zanis