Newly recruited teachers received their salaries before they reported – Mweetwa



MINISTER of Information and Media, Cornelius Mweetwa has revealed a new policy implemented under the Government that ensures newly hired teachers in the country to receive their salaries promptly.





Speaking when he addressed journalists, Mweetwa stated that teachers who are recruited and given admission letters have their names immediately submitted to the Ministry of Finance, where their salaries are processed before they even start working at their designated schools.





Mweetwa said this gesture is intended to support the education sector by providing timely financial assistance to new teachers, allowing them to focus on their roles without worrying about delayed salaries.



“The moment a teacher is hired and given their admission letter, their name is immediately submitted to the Ministry of Finance and they start receiving their salaries even before they report to their designated schools.”





“We are a proud prudent and forward-thinking government that puts the welfare of its citizens at the forefront, ensuring that salaries to newly recruited teachers are timely. [It] is a clear example of our commitment to investing more in the education sector and building a brighter future for Zambia,” the Minister said.





He said when Government employs people, it does so knowing that it will provide the necessary payroll space to accommodate them.



“We don’t simply recruit blindly without considering the impact on the payroll,” Mweetwa said.





“This ensures that our new recruits receive their salaries promptly, reflecting our prudent fiscal management and commitment to investing in human capital.”



Mweetwa also mentioned that the government plans to recruit an additional 2,400 teachers to the 4,200 that were recruited to fill the vacancies caused by retirements, resignations, dismissals or deaths of current teachers.





“The government is committed to ensuring that these 2,400 teacher positions are filled in a timely manner as these vacancies may adversely affect the quality of education provided in our schools.”





Mweetwa added that in the three years and half of President Hakainde Hichilema, 41,916 directly recruited teachers have been employed and all of them have been placed on payroll.



By Sharon Zulu



Kalemba March 25, 2025