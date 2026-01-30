BREAKING: Newly released emails show Elon Musk DESPERATELY wanted to visit Epstein’s “Pedo Island.”





For years, Elon Musk has played the role of edgy truth-teller, loudly demanding the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files while pointing fingers at everyone else.





Now the files are out—and they’re pointing right back at him.



Newly released DOJ documents reveal email exchanges showing Musk repeatedly trying to arrange a visit to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, years after Epstein’s predatory behavior was already well known. Not once. Not accidentally. But persistently.





A December 2013 email from Epstein’s longtime assistant bluntly states: “Just a reminder Elon Musk was asking about coming to your island on Jan. 2.” Another message discusses “organizing Elon Musk to the island.” Yet another shows Musk himself asking Epstein if there was “a good time to visit,” noting he’d already be in the Virgin Islands.





Epstein’s response? “Any day 1st–8th… always space for you.”



This wasn’t some vague social overlap. This was scheduling.





And it didn’t stop there. Additional emails show interest from Musk’s brother, Kimbal, and a calendar entry released by House Democrats even flagged a tentative Musk visit in December 2014—long after Epstein’s 2008 sweetheart plea deal made his crimes impossible to ignore.





Musk insists he never actually went. Maybe he didn’t. But the record now shows something impossible to spin away: he wanted to.



That makes Musk’s recent tantrums about Epstein all the more revealing. When he fell out with Donald Trump last year, Musk dramatically claimed Trump was “in the Epstein files,” accusing the administration of a cover-up. He framed himself as the fearless outsider demanding transparency.





Turns out he had a personal stake in how those files were framed.



Let’s be clear: Musk has not been accused by law enforcement of crimes connected to Epstein. But the myth of Elon Musk as some righteous crusader against elite rot just collapsed under the weight of his own emails.





This is the same billionaire who lectures the public about free speech, accountability, and truth—while quietly asking when it’d be convenient to visit one of the most notorious crime scenes in modern history.





The Epstein files are exposing powerful people one by one. And Elon Musk just got caught holding the itinerary.- Occupy Democrats