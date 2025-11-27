HOW ZAMBIANS ARE RESPONDING TO HER



News Diggers ‘opinion poll’ against President Hichilema rubbished by Zambians





More than a thousand of Zambians have trashed a News Diggers Facebook posting suggesting that thousands of people who are queuing up to register as voters as doing so to vote out President Hakainde Hichilema in August next year.



News Diggers posted today that: “We don’t know where you’ll get electricity from by August Mr President, but those hundreds of thousands that joined ECZ queues into the night yesterday aren’t your voters.”





But in reaction, hundreds of commenters dismissed the private newspaper’s unresearched prediction.



Here are some of the comments on the post:



Jimmy Mukwanya: Admin is happy because he or she thinks those are his boss, Fred M’membe’s voters.





Kingsley Chinyama: Can you care to tell us whose votes are those?



Kayeye Wisdom: Mwaakamba leti HH thinks futuristic and not just today. Check the unfolding gains from debt to fertilizers to the rail lines to the Lobito corridor to the free education. Its all about a better tomorrow.. methodical means exactly this.





Enock Njamba: My family members and I wish to distance ourselves from this misplaced statement by News Diggers. We got our voter’s cards to solemnly defend the God given leadership of his excellence the methodical leader HH, aka Bally wabonse. Under his leadership Zambia is taking shape even with power challenges. We shall get there soon.





Nkonde Chola: With due respect to the media, I thought they should use this time to sensitize the public on how a disaster induced crisis has affected us and how we should collectively work together to address the situation and in turn reverse climate change. Why is it that the crisis is been looked at using political lenses.



Beth Enock: So other people are waiting to vote for someone they don’t even know will be on the ballot by now. Mwaliba special





Brian Kaindama: My vote is secret! I don’t have power.. yes but my child is at the uni for FREE



WATERTIGHT REPORTERS: The power line from Tanzania is about to be complete and that’s where power will come from.



Ian Malekhanie: Going through the comment section, it’s crystal clear admin akamba eka





Bashi Katongo: Ukamba weka iwe ka Admin!



My family, my neighbours, my landlord and the headteacher at the school next to my house, together with the majority of those people in the long queues are all voting for Bally! He has our votes.





Mutale Mulenga Lengwe: If not him then who?



Mubita Namakando: And who told you that I went to get my votes card Because I want to change the government no I still give it to Bally7 Kwenyu family





Pumulo Mwandamena: Are you reporting on behalf or its you admin saying it?



Hon. John Banda: My daughters were on the queue and they are proudly voting for president Hakainde Hichilema



Evans Mpasela: My voters card is for me to vote for HH





Brian Sibuku: Also tell us a better candidate than HH amongst the current opposition leaders.



Ba Barca: I took my voter’s card yesterday, and I’m voting for HH



Susan Kalyalya: So they will vote for you te?



Lister Mwiinga: Says who. They are divided. Maybe they are not yours too. Who knows





Riinniah Zulu: At least I managed to have my young nieces and nephews register as voters. I support them by way of giving them monthly pocket money.



I made it clear to them that HH must win or all the support will go towards school fees. They are so excited. They registered yesterday.!!





Am still continuing the campaign.



Purity Mutupa: Unfortunately I am one of his and I managed to get!



Mukungu Victor: They are Joseph MWENDA’s voters ai?



Prudence Mfune Chunda: The truth is not to be hidden.



Tizzy Mwanza: Maybe I should also get my voters card and vote for HH…





Kumoyo T. Makai: Whose voters are they? Sean Tembo?



Benjamin Siachilimbu: So that’s what they told you? Because I got mine yesterday and I’m voting for him!!!



Mathews Kapulu: I got mine yesterday just for him.



Natasha Mukusulo Mutepuka: But we are 2.8 million just a friendly reminder.



Lee Miyanda: says who?



Yusuf Simfukwe: who said that?



Prisca Musonda: How do you know



Norah C Banda: my vote my secret



Willliam Mbuyanda: Indeed Zambia has a sober President, hard working, he has made history of employing thousands of civil servants within a shirt period of time, he has brought free education, and re-introduced students meal allowances, students bursaries are accessed via increased CDF, from K1,600,000 to K36,000,000.





Zambia now has peace, serenity is was never there be for HH won the election 2021, and Zambian people did not know whether they would wake up the following day, but now the narrative is different, peace reigns.



Come 2026, HH7 is winning.



Sumili Mirriam Sitali: Ukamba weka iweh!!



Prescovia Mulenga: Elo I will still vote for HH.



Kavo Sanga: You will be surprised. Don’t ever overestimate humans.



Simba TheLast Don: They are whose voters?



Chilufya Chileshe: The youths are the kingmakers. What are they saying?





Michalangelo Pengasus Mate: If only you know how the young stars like this guy despite his flaws you will be shocked.



Wise Sinzumwa: Ine nabang’anda yandi we’re voting HH



Simon Mwaze: elo ine it is not a secret I am voting for HH in 2026.



James Zimba: fact, there will be minimal to no loadshedding by next year.





There are hundreds more of such comments laughing off the posting by the newspaper.



Voter registration started on October 13, 2025 and ended on November 11, 2025.



It was extended from November 12, 2025 to November 26, 2026 and again extended from November 27, 2025 to November 29, 2025. This means that by November 29, 2025 when voter registration closes, it would have run for 48 days.



People are trekking to registration centres in huge numbers to register as voters.