Neymar confronted by angry Santos fans and ‘threatened with violence’ after worst defeat of his career

Fans of the Brazilian football club, Santos, are still angry at their team’s humiliating 6-0 defeat by Vasco da Gama on Sunday, August 17.

After the match, Neymar was reduced to tears as the defeat marked the worst defeat of his career.

In an extraordinary scene, the club’s ultras confronted Neymar and his teammates at the training ground.

Neymar was right at the front, and the players behind him listened solemnly to their irate supporters outside the training ground.

The assembled squad were told: ‘What’s happening on the pitch is not enough.’

ESPN Brazil also reports that the players were threatened with violence at the CT Rei Pele facility, adding that Neymar told the ultras they are ‘trying to change things’.

The loss marked the worst defeat of Neymar’s career, a devastating blow as Santos continued their fight to avoid relegation.

The No. 10 left the field in tears and had to be consoled by head coach Fernando Diniz.

After the game, Neymar did not hide his frustration. “I’m embarrassed. I’m totally disappointed with our performance,” he told reporters. “The fans have every right to protest, obviously without violence… But if they want to curse and insult us, they are in their right.”

“It’s an extreme shame. I had never experienced something like this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened,” he continued. Asked about his tears, Neymar admitted: “The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can’t help at all. Honestly, it was total crap — that’s the reality.”