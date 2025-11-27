Neymar’s family takes over Brazilian football icon Pelé’s brand in $18-million deal

The global brand of Brazilian football icon Pelé has been acquired by the family of another of the country’s biggest stars, Neymar Jr, following a purchase by NR Sports, the company owned by Neymar Santos Sr.

Neymar Sr announced the acquisition on Tuesday, November 25 at the Pelé Museum in Santos, the coastal city that became synonymous with the late football legend’s career.

“We are proud to reach this milestone,” he said, noting that Pelé’s name remains “a very strong brand” with immense global value. “We want to enhance its identity and bring it into the present.”

Although confidentiality agreements prevented disclosure of the full terms, Brazilian media reported that the deal was worth around USD 18 million. The rights were previously held by U.S.-based company Sport 10.

Pelé, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history—won three World Cups for Brazil in 1958, 1962, and 1970. Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, he died in December 2022, but his legacy continues to command worldwide reverence.

His daughter, Flavia, attended the ceremony marking the transfer of the brand rights. “There are no words to describe the emotion of bringing back a brand that is the soul, humanity, and love. It’s priceless… as his daughter, I feel honoured and happy,” she said.

NR Sports described the acquisition as the “repatriation” of “one of the greatest symbols in the history of global sport,” adding that the move represents a major step toward preserving and expanding Pelé’s legacy for future generations.