NGOCC Backs Proposed Constitutional Amendments to Boost Inclusivity in Politics



The Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has expressed strong support for the proposed amendments to the Constitution, a move that they say will pave the way for increased participation of women, youths, and persons with disabilities in the political arena.





Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka today, NGOCC Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe emphasized that the amendments represent a significant step toward a more inclusive and equitable political landscape. “This process, if implemented correctly, will ensure that our political system truly reflects the diverse voices of our society,” she said.





Ms. Katebe noted that for many years, NGOCC has championed the need for a more representative composition of elected officials at both parliamentary and local government levels. “The current electoral system has not adequately leveled the political playing field, and we have seen too many instances where underrepresented groups remain marginalized,” she stated.





The Chairperson called on the government to ensure that the constitutional amendment process is conducted in a manner that is open, transparent, and guided by a clearly defined roadmap. “A broad-based stakeholder engagement is essential if we are to build consensus and secure legitimacy in the reform process,” Ms. Katebe stressed.





In addition to backing the constitutional amendments, NGOCC is also advocating for the enactment of a comprehensive political parties law. According to Ms. Katebe, such a law would require political parties to submit candidate lists that are inclusive, thereby enhancing free and fair representation in elections.





She added that this legal reform should be supported by amendments to the Electoral Commission Act, which would empower the Commission to reject nominations that fail to meet the criteria of inclusiveness.





As the debates on constitutional reform continue, the NGOCC’s stance underscores the urgent need for political structures that reflect the diversity of the nation. Stakeholders and citizens alike will be closely watching how the government responds to these calls for a more inclusive political system.





For now, NGOCC remains committed to its long-standing advocacy for gender equality and broader democratic participation, urging the government to align its constitutional reform process with the principles of openness, fairness, and accountability.



March 24, 2025

©️ KUMWESU