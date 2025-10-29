NGOCC BOYCOTTS CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT CONSULTATIONS



By Victoria Kayeye Yambani



The Non-Governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has declined to participate in the ongoing public consultations being conducted by the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendments, citing a lack of legitimacy, inclusiveness, and transparency in the process.





In a statement, NGOCC Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe said the current constitutional review process is a continuation of the widely rejected Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025, a move the organization believes is politically motivated and designed to achieve a predetermined outcome ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





The organization argues that the process should focus on developing a long-term, people-driven, and inclusive constitutional framework that promotes justice, equity, and accountability, rather than being tied to electoral interests.





Ms. Katebe also raised concerns over the composition of the Technical Committee, noting that members were appointed in their individual capacities rather than as representatives of key stakeholder institutions, with limited inclusion of youth and persons with disabilities.





The Council further criticized the Committee’s Terms of Reference for concentrating on political and electoral issues at the expense of critical socio-economic rights.





As a result, NGOCC has called on all well-meaning citizens to reject what it describes as a flawed, election-centric process and reaffirmed its commitment to pushing for genuine reforms that ensure the participation of women, youth, and persons with disabilities in decision-making spaces



_Diamond TV