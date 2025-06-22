NGOCC DISAPPOINTED OVER THE FAILURE TO RESOLVE IMPASSE AND BURIAL OF THE 6TH REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT IN SOUTH IN SOUTH AFRICA

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

21st June 2025

The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) expresses deep disappointment over the failure by both the Government and the family of the late 6th Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, to amicably resolve the impasse surrounding his burial.

It is disheartening that a matter of such national importance, involving a former Head of State, has culminated in a decision to bury him outside the country, thereby depriving countless Zambians—especially ordinary citizens—the opportunity to pay their final respects to a man who played a significant role in the democratic life of our nation.

We believe that dialogue, empathy, and unity should have prevailed over division. Unfortunately, how this situation has been handled sets a very unfortunate and dangerous precedence for the future, and casts Zambia in a negative light on the global stage, as a country unable to rise above political and personal differences even in mourning.

As mothers, we specifically sympathize with the immediate spouse, Ms. Esther Lungu, during this very difficult time. It was our hope that her grief would be cushioned by a more cordial send off for her departed partner.

We urge national leaders and all stakeholders to reflect deeply on this episode and ensure that such divisions never again overshadow moments of national mourning and unity.

ISSUED:

for/NGOCC

Ms. Beauty Katebe

NGOCC CHAIRPERSON