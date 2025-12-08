NGOCC sleeping with the enemy of women’s progress – Mweetwa

CHIEF government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has accused the Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) of sleeping with the enemy of women’s progress, following its decision to oppose Bill 7.

Mweetwa said it is deeply troubling that NGOCC, once considered the loudest voice on women’s empowerment is now resisting Bill 7, a proposal he described as the most practical route to women and young people to secure guaranteed representation in Parliament.

Appearing on ZNBC last evening, Mweetwa said President Hakainde Hichilema has been disturbed by the organisation’s sudden shift, arguing that its stance contradicts its long standing advocacy for more women in leadership and decision making structures.

He stated that instead of supporting legislation that expands political space for marginalised groups, NGOCC has chosen to join forces with organisations and individuals he described as enemies of women’s progress.

The minister also criticised the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), accusing the association of only issuing press statements on Bill 7 without engaging its own membership.

He argued that during the Bill 10 debate, LAZ had convened consultations with lawyers before adopting a position, a step he said has been conspicuously ignored this time.

“This particular LAZ we have are just all over issuing statements like ‘we as LAZ,’ but they haven’t asked us lawyers questions,” he said.

Mweetwa further highlighted growing friction with civil society, pointing to the student movement’s decision to break ranks with the Oasis Forum.

“Student leaders have publicly declared that they support Bill 7 because it provides a mechanism for young people to participate meaningfully in the governance process, rather than being spoken for by older groups,” he said.

He stated that students have historically positioned themselves as champions of the disadvantaged and have once again demonstrated clarity by supporting a bill designed to open political space for young Zambians and women.

According to Mweetwa, those opposing Bill 7, including political parties and civil society allies, appear determined to object government initiatives regardless of merit.

He added that Bill 7 is not controversial and that the technical committee reviewing public submissions will adopt the position of the majority.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba December 8, 2025