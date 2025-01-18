NGOCC washes their hands off murder accused Sylvia Kaluba, the Lusaka woman who cohabited with the husband’s corpse

NGOCC washes their hands off murder accused Sylvia



THE Non-Governmental Gender Organizations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) has washed their hands off Sylvia Kaluba, the Lusaka woman who cohabited with the husband’s corpse stating a crime is a crime whether male or female.





The association has strongly condemned the incident where Sylvia is alleged to have murdered her husband and lived with his skeletal remains for nearly two years.



According to reports, Sylvia denied killing her husband but revealed that she was working under the instruction of a Papa, who is a foreign national, in order to obtain supernatural powers to establish her church as a prophetess.





Following the ordeal, netizens wondered why the NGOCC was silent, as they claimed that if the case involved a man in Sylvia’s shoes, the organisation would have already issued a statement.



Speaking in an interview with Kalemba, NGOCC chairperson, Beauty Katebe expressed horror at the incident, emphasising the organisation’s zero tolerance for gender-based violence (GBV) and criminality, regardless of the perpetrator’s gender.





“The women’s movement does not condone GBV or any criminality whether perpetrated by a man or woman.”



She said even NGOCC is horrified at the incident and call on the investigative wings to do a thorough job and let justice be as quick as possible.





“We regret the loss of a life and express our condolences to the bereaved family,” Katebe said.



The NGOCC also extended sympathies to the family of George Kalaba, the victim, while reiterating its call for justice and the need for authorities to expedite investigations into the matter.





Sylvia Kalaba, a 51-year-old self-proclaimed prophetess, was arrested for murder as police also detained her four daughters after they discovered the skeletal remains of her husband, George Kalaba, in their home based in Lusaka’s Garden Luangwa.



The discovery was made following a report from George’s brother, Emmanuel Kalaba, who had been longing to contact his brother for close to two years.





Neighbours and family members reported that Sylvia had actively barred visitors from accessing George during this period.



When police executed a search warrant at the premises, they found George’s remains on a bed, covered with a blanket which saw Sylvia and her daughters, aged 15 to 27 taken into custody.





In her defense, Sylvia claimed her husband died of natural causes due to asthma and alleged she kept his remains based on advice from a foreign pastor who she was praying with in the same house.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 17, 2025