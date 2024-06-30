N’Golo Kante gives Chelsea credit and says Saudi Arabia can go after Euro 2024.

awardnobs.comJun 25, 2024 7:24 AM

Spurred on by his outstanding performances for France at Euro 2024, N’Golo Kante has reportedly expressed an openness to perhaps finishing his career in Europe, according to Metro. The midfield player moved to Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League last summer when his contract with the London club expired, but he nevertheless appreciated Chelsea’s contribution to his growth.

The 33-year-old’s inclusion in Didier Deschamps’ Euro 2024 squad raised eyebrows, but Kante has proven instrumental in France’s campaign. He earned Player of the Match honors in their 1-0 victory over Austria and was pivotal in their goalless draw against the Netherlands.

Speaking at a press conference, Kante responded to questions about his future in Europe, saying, “No, it’s not over. I appreciate the feedback. In Saudi Arabia, it’s new football, a new experience.” He expressed gratitude for rediscovering familiar sensations with the French national team, emphasizing his current focus on performing well without prematurely contemplating retirement plans.

Reflecting on his recent form, Kante shared, “I feel good, last season went well with Al-Ittihad in Arabia, we had a good preparation with the French team. At the moment I feel good, I hope this continues.” He acknowledged the depth of talent available in his position but affirmed his desire to continue contributing at the highest level.

Kante also credited his time at Chelsea for refining his attacking capabilities after transitioning from Leicester City as a defensive midfielder. Commenting on his role with France, he explained, “You have to know how to do it at the right time. These are things that I learned to repeat at Chelsea.” He highlighted the importance of maturity and adaptability in executing offensive responsibilities effectively within the team dynamic.

“As I said, the main thing is complementarity,” Kante concluded. “Sometimes it’s another environment that will have to be covered, sometimes it will be up to me to go there, but knowing how to do it well when you can.” His versatility and experience continue to be assets for both club and country, with Kante proving pivotal wherever he plays.