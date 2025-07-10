Copperbelt UPND Chairman Hon. Elisha Matambo writes….

NGWESHI WARD BY-ELECTION HAS SEPARATED BOYS FROM MEN…AS HAPPY MWAMBA OF UPND SCOOP THE SEAT IN KALULUSHI DISTRICT ON THE COPPERBELT

We are delighted that the United Party for National Development (UPND) candidate Mr. Happy Mwamba has won the Ngweshi Ward by-election in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt.

UPND candidate Mr. Happy Mwamba secured 561 votes . Other contestants included Michael Mashamba of Citizens First (CF), Steven Shamwana of Leadership Movement (LM), and Simwanza Wisdom of New Congress Party (NCP).

We extend our gratitude to the people of Ngweshi Ward for their unwavering support for Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s vision of a better Zambia . This victory in Ngweshi Ward is a testament that the UPND New Dawn Government under Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has achieved so much the past four years, and his works are speaking for themselves.

The victory in Ngweshi Ward further highlights that using the death of the 6th Republican President Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu to garner sympathetic votes and other propaganda cannot work. We also call upon Tonse Alliance leaders to bring the body so that he can be given a dignified sendoff. We urge the opposition leaders, especially Tonse Alliance leaders, to avoid using the death of former Republican President Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu as the campaign message because it can not work. Even in 2026, it will not work.

We thank our Republican President, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema for all the support.

We further applaud fellow cabinet ministers, such as Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Sylvia Masebo, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon. Gift Sialubalo, Chifubu Area Member of Parliament Hon Lloyd Lubosha and other leaders for their support.

We also thank the people of Ngweshi Ward whole for demonstrating and showing appreciation to Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema. Additionally ,we thank UPND leadership, starting from the Provincial Management Team, branches, as well as the ward, for working so hard to achieve this victory.

This victory has indeed separated the boys from the men. Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and his government will never walk alone but with the Lord.

Hon. Elisha Matambo

Copperbelt UPND Chairman