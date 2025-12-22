Nicki Minaj makes ‘assassin’ gaffe in front of late internet personality Charlie Kirk’s wife Erika

Nicki Minaj made an awkward slip while speaking on stage alongside Erika Kirk, the widow of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Sunday, December 21.

Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, was asked what message she had for young men in the audience. While praising Republican leadership, she lauded JD Vance, but mistakenly referred to him as an “assassin”.

“Young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” Minaj said, before adding: “And you have amazing role models like the assassin JD Vance, our vice president.”

She paused immediately after realising the error. Kirk, who was standing beside her, quickly reassured the rapper, telling her: “Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun that I have not heard. So you’re fine… You let it roll right off your back.”

Kirk added that she was unconcerned about any backlash, saying: “If the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman.”

The appearance marked the first Turning Point USA summit since Charlie Kirk was shot dead in September during a university appearance. He was killed in front of thousands of students, and a 22-year-old suspect is currently on trial over the attack. Kirk is survived by his wife and their two children.

Charlie Kirk had previously criticised Minaj at a Turning Point USA event, calling her “not a good role model,” and at one point confusing her with rapper Cardi B while condemning sexually explicit lyrics.

Minaj has faced renewed criticism in recent months over her support for Donald Trump, despite having previously opposed some of his policies. The backlash intensified after she accepted a role working with the Trump administration to help spotlight alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Responding to her appointment, Mike Waltz praised Minaj on X, calling her “not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice.”

Minaj replied: “Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know.”

She added that she and her fans would continue to use their influence to speak out, saying: “We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”