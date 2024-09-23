Nicki Minaj Seemingly Calls Diddy Jay-Z’s “BFF” While Blasting Steve Stoute’s TIDAL Claims

Nicki’s not done with this debacle…

You probably already witness how Nicki Minaj engaged in various rants against Jay-Z and company over the past two weeks or so. These stem from the Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl halftime show, since she defended Lil Wayne, accused Hov of being a hater, and even talked smack about her TIDAL deal with him that she allegedly never saw proper payment for. But Roman isn’t done yet.

On Saturday (September 21), she saw how Steve Stoute and others have tried to disprove her claims and paint her to be a liar. Then, the Trinidadian MC went scorched Earth and even mocked Jay for his proximity to Diddy amid the latter’s legal scandal.

“I love knowing you’re always thinking about me,” Nicki Minaj shaded to a mystery target to start things off on Saturday afternoon (Eastern Time). “I’m such a tease. the morning of every show you pop up trying to taste my pussy. But no. You may not. Ugly.”

Afterwards, she went into alleged details of the TIDAL fallout. “I received a call advising tidal was sold & they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars. but wait, there’s more! The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the ‘offer’ was off the table. Listen to the end of ‘Fractions’ for what my response was.”

“So Barbz, thank you for supporting something I was a part of,” Nicki Minaj continued in another tweet. “I love you. But I was scammed & offered a million dollars to be silenced. I declined. The grace of God is sufficient. I didn’t need their hush money. #GagCityLosAngeles TONIGHT & TMRW NIGHT! My documentary was also…” “lol. Word,” she responded to a Shade Room report of TIDAL partners’ payouts. “One of the blogs that they ‘reportedly’ have lots of control of. Why is my photo there? Oh. ‘Reportedly’ huh? Lol yall im rlly laughing @ how ppl who aren’t rlly smart always believe they are out smarting smart ppl. No, it’s just that we know karma spins. It rlly spins.” “Every day a new man pushing 60 years of age gets fingered in the bussy then made to come on this internet & lie on me,” Nicki added.

Finally, Nicki Minaj seemed to dismiss Steve Stoute’s claims that she just didn’t sign the proper TIDAL paperwork. In her final series of tweets (at press time), she referenced the Diddy scandal.

“They gotta keep the conversation on me so that no one asks about these charges against their BFF. I mean it seems the 30 year old tea here is FAR from stale. Patterns. Yet. SAS, UGLY ALIEN, STOUT, dk breath, etc all talking about Onika ? Why they talking bout Oniqua?!?!?!” “Worried about the tea of a 15 year old child who was railroaded but no comments on the tea & baby oil that’s been going on for decades & as recent as months ago?!?!!! If 15 year olds need to be held accountable & told they can’t ever move past their past, then what about the 30 year olds who groomed & groomed, sat by & was silent, etc. oh right. Let’s keep the blogs focused on Oniqua. Short & Stoute dk don’t wanna talk bout him friend dem??! LMFAO.”