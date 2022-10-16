Nickson Chilangwa Also Chases Dora Siliya, Dr. Jonas Chanda, Kabinga Pande From PF

MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE REMOVED

Sunday, 16th October 2022

A few months ago, the Acting Secretariat General, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa, on behalf of the Central Committee wrote to several members of the Central Committee to understand why they were not attending statutory meetings or engaging themselves in party activities or assignments, without advancing explanations for their absence, or without tendering notice of regret.

In this vein, fifteen members of the Central Committee were affected.

The Secretariat received satisfactory explanation from four members and the Central Committee accepted. In this vein only 11 MCCs were now affected.

The Secretariat then wrote to the following requesting for further formal explanation ;

1. Hon. Dora Siliya

2. Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

3. Hon. Charles Zulu

4. Hon. Kutemba Konga

5. Hon. Philip Kosamu

6. Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda

7. Hon. Kabinga Pande

8. Hon. Emireen Kabanshi

9. Hon. Glen Kalimbwe

10. Hon. Vincent Mwale

11. Nathan Chanda

12. Hon. Francis Musunga

The Central Committee then received satisfactory explanations and accepted the reasons of their absence from;

1. Hon. Nathan Chanda

2. Francis Musunga

3.Hon. Vincent Mwale

4. Hon. Emerine Kabanshi

The Central Committee then later proceeded to remove those who didn’t give an explanation or did not provide a response.

Those affected and have been removed from the Central Committee are;

1. Hon. Dora Siliya

2. Hon. Dr. Chitalu Chilufya

3. Hon. Charles Zulu

4. Hon. Kutemba Konga

5. Hon. Philip Kosamu

6. Hon. Dr. Jonas Chanda

7. Hon. Kabinga Pande

At the last sitting of the Central Committee, Dr. Chitalu Chilufya came to the meeting and stated that he has not been aware of any letter. His case is therefore under further consideration.

Issued by

Hon. Raphael Nakacinda

Chairperson for Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT