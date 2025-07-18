Nico Williams explains why he snubbed Barcelona

Athletic Club’s star winger Nico Williams has reaffirmed his
loyalty to his boyhood club, signing a landmark contract
extension that will keep him at San Mamés until June 30, 2035.
The 22-year-old Spain international, who had been heavily
linked with a move to Barcelona, announced his decision on July
15, 2025, during a celebratory signing ceremony attended by the
club president Jon Uriarte, director of football Mikel
González, his brother and team captain Iñaki Williams, and
their mother, María Arthur, an ambassador for Athletic’s 125th
anniversary.
“When it comes to making decisions, what weighs most is the
heart. I’m where I want to be, with my people—this is my home.
Aupa Athletic!” Williams declared in a video released by the
club.
He expressed his ambition to continue making history with the
club of his life, eyeing major titles like the UEFA Champions
League, where Athletic will compete for the first time in 11
years.
“We have very ambitious trophies at stake, and what better
place to do that than at San Mamés, with the fans and my
family,” he added, pledging to repay the supporters’ unwavering
support.
The new deal, which extends his previous contract by eight
years, includes a release clause increased by over 50% from the
prior €58 million, now estimated at around €90 million, and a
significant salary boost, making Williams the highest-paid
player in Athletic’s history at approximately €10 million per
year after tax.
The agreement underscores the club’s unique philosophy of
prioritising homegrown talent, a point of pride for the
Athleticzale family.
Williams, who joined the club’s youth academy in 2013, has
played 167 matches, scored 31 goals, and helped secure a Copa
del Rey title while qualifying for the Europa League and
Champions League.
As Athletic Club prepares for a historic Champions League
campaign, Williams’ commitment signals a bright future, with
the winger poised to continue his rise as a global ambassador
for the club, fresh off being named MVP of the Euro 2024 final
and earning a Ballon d’Or nomination.