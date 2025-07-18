Nico Williams explains why he snubbed Barcelona

Athletic Club’s star winger Nico Williams has reaffirmed his

loyalty to his boyhood club, signing a landmark contract

extension that will keep him at San Mamés until June 30, 2035.

The 22-year-old Spain international, who had been heavily

linked with a move to Barcelona, announced his decision on July

15, 2025, during a celebratory signing ceremony attended by the

club president Jon Uriarte, director of football Mikel

González, his brother and team captain Iñaki Williams, and

their mother, María Arthur, an ambassador for Athletic’s 125th

anniversary.



“When it comes to making decisions, what weighs most is the

heart. I’m where I want to be, with my people—this is my home.

Aupa Athletic!” Williams declared in a video released by the

club.

He expressed his ambition to continue making history with the

club of his life, eyeing major titles like the UEFA Champions

League, where Athletic will compete for the first time in 11

years.

“We have very ambitious trophies at stake, and what better

place to do that than at San Mamés, with the fans and my

family,” he added, pledging to repay the supporters’ unwavering

support.



The new deal, which extends his previous contract by eight

years, includes a release clause increased by over 50% from the

prior €58 million, now estimated at around €90 million, and a

significant salary boost, making Williams the highest-paid

player in Athletic’s history at approximately €10 million per

year after tax.



The agreement underscores the club’s unique philosophy of

prioritising homegrown talent, a point of pride for the

Athleticzale family.



Williams, who joined the club’s youth academy in 2013, has

played 167 matches, scored 31 goals, and helped secure a Copa

del Rey title while qualifying for the Europa League and

Champions League.



As Athletic Club prepares for a historic Champions League

campaign, Williams’ commitment signals a bright future, with

the winger poised to continue his rise as a global ambassador

for the club, fresh off being named MVP of the Euro 2024 final

and earning a Ballon d’Or nomination.