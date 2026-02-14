NIGER DECLARES WAR READINESS AGAINST FRANCE 



Niger’s military chief General Amadou Ibro has called on citizens to “prepare for war” with France at a youth rally in Niamey.





Under transitional President General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger accuses French President Emmanuel Macron’s government of economic sabotage.





THE BREAKING POINT:



Niger nationalized French uranium giant Orano’s subsidiary and plans to sell directly on global markets.





Paris opened a criminal investigation for “organized theft” to protect its interests.





France denies war plans, calling it “information warfare” but tensions have exploded since the July 2023 coup that ousted French anti-jihadist forces