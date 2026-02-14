NIGER DECLARES WAR READINESS AGAINST FRANCE
Niger’s military chief General Amadou Ibro has called on citizens to “prepare for war” with France at a youth rally in Niamey.
Under transitional President General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger accuses French President Emmanuel Macron’s government of economic sabotage.
THE BREAKING POINT:
Niger nationalized French uranium giant Orano’s subsidiary and plans to sell directly on global markets.
Paris opened a criminal investigation for “organized theft” to protect its interests.
France denies war plans, calling it “information warfare” but tensions have exploded since the July 2023 coup that ousted French anti-jihadist forces