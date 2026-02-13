NIGER REPUBLIC  HAS OFFICIALLY DECLARED WÄR ON FRANCE OVER EXISTENTIAL THR£ATS 





Chief of Staff to the NIGERIEN President, General AMADOU IBRO, said the country was preparing to “GO TO WÄR WITH FRANCE”, accused of wanting to regain control of its former colony.





During a rally in NIAMEY on February 11, IBRO called on the people to rally against FRANCE. He affirmed:





“This mobilization is intended to prepare us for the war with FRANCE. We will go to war with her” he added saying because NIGER to ban food from FRANCE.





According to him, FRANCE would seek to destabilize NIGER and control its natural resources once again..





On his part, FRANCE has denied interference, Colonel GUILLAUME VERNE claiming that this is an “information war” by the NIGERIEN authorities.





The saddest part of the whole scenario is that you won’t hear the unscrupulous element called African Union criticise FRANCE for once despite the overwhelming evidence, but would rush to suspend any of her members that challenged the FRENCH neocolonialism.



Follow Connecting the dots & beyond