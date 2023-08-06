Niger Republic Severs Diplomatic Ties With Nigeria, Togo as Peace Talk Fails

The military leaders in the Niger Republic have cut off diplomatic ties with Nigeria after conciliatory moves by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) to resolve the ongoing stand-off failed.

ECOWAS had issued a seven-day ultimatum for the restoration of President Mohamed Bazoum’s mandate to avoid a possible clash with the junta.

However, President Bola Tinubu sent a high-powered delegation to the country to meet with the coup leaders, on Thursday.

The delegation led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) only met with representatives of the junta.

Subsequently, Niger severed ties with Nigeria, Togo, France, its coloniser, and the United States.

“The functions of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassadors of the Republic of Niger” to France, Nigeria, Togo and the United States are terminated,” Radio France International quoted one of the coup plotters to have said on national television.

Days ago, as part of measures to pressure the coup leaders, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) cut off of power supply to Niger Republic which caused roling blackouts across many parts of the country.