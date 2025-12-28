Nigeria, Arab countries reject Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as independent state

Nigeria and several Arab nations have affirmed that they only recognise Somalia as the legitimate authority representing the Somali people and reject any actions that undermine its territorial integrity.



Nigeria’s position is contained in a statement issued by the ministry of foreign affairs on Saturday, hours after Israel formally recognised Somaliland as an independent nation, becoming the first country to do so.

