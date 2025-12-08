Nigeria Assists Benin to Foil Coup Attempt as President Tinubu Commends Armed Forces

President Bola Tinubu has praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for their swift intervention in support of the Government of the Republic of Benin following an attempted coup that unsettled the country on Sunday morning.

According to official information from the Presidency, the authorities in Benin sought Nigeria’s assistance through two separate requests after soldiers loyal to Colonel Pascal Tigri seized the national television station and claimed to have removed President Patrice Talon from office. The coup plotters also declared the suspension of democratic institutions, prompting urgent appeals for regional support.

In response, President Tinubu authorised the deployment of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to secure Benin’s airspace. The aircraft were tasked with helping to dislodge the renegade soldiers from the national broadcaster and from a military camp where they had regrouped. Benin’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a formal communication, described the situation as grave and requested immediate air support to safeguard constitutional order and protect national institutions.

A second request from Benin called for the continued deployment of Nigerian aerial assets for surveillance and rapid intervention missions under Benin’s coordination. The government in Cotonou also asked for Nigerian ground forces to operate strictly under the directives of the Beninese command to help protect constitutional bodies and contain armed elements.

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, confirmed that all directives had been carried out and that Nigerian troops were already on Beninese soil. He stated that the military acted in line with the instructions of the Commander in Chief.

Loyalist forces in Benin, supported by Nigerian units, regained control of key sites after several hours, including the national broadcaster, which had been the first location seized by the mutinous soldiers.

Following the restoration of order, President Tinubu commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for what he described as a firm stand in defence of democracy. He noted that their actions were consistent with the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance. He added that Nigeria remains committed to supporting the government and people of the Republic of Benin, particularly in efforts to uphold democratic stability in the region.