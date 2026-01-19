Nigeria Billionaire Aliko Dangote Dragged Online After Being Spotted Using an Android Phone

Nigeria Billionaire Dragged Online After Being Spotted Using an Android Phone



Aliko Dangote, widely regarded as Africa’s richest man, has sparked reactions online after he was spotted using an Android phone. The billionaire was captured in a trending video, and some social media users mocked him, claiming that someone of his status should be using the latest iPhone, jokingly mentioning an “iPhone 17 Pro Max.”





However, many people have come to Dangote’s defense, pointing out that true wealth is not about showing off expensive gadgets but about impact and responsibility. Dangote may be extremely rich, but he is known for managing his money wisely and focusing on what truly matters.





Beyond personal luxury, Aliko Dangote is well known for his philanthropy. Through his foundation and businesses, he has helped thousands of people, creating jobs and supporting communities daily. His choice of phone does not define his success—his impact on lives across Africa does.