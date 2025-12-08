Nigeria Gave UK A Future Prime Minister In Kemi Badenoch — Boris Johnson



Former United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has described Kemi Badenoch, leader of the UK Conservative Party, as a potential future prime minister, crediting Nigeria for “sending” her to Britain.





Johnson spoke on Thursday in Owerri during the ongoing Imo Economic Summit, where he praised the longstanding ties between both countries and the exchange of talent that sustains the relationship.





Highlighting the flow of trade and expertise between Nigeria and the UK, Johnson said Britain exports “pharmaceuticals, bankers, services of all kinds, automotive parts… and whisky — huge quantities of whisky.”





In return, he said Nigeria sends “oil and gas; Nollywood movies; brilliant doctors and nurses; technicians; and tech geniuses” to the UK.





He added humorously: “And we send you former United Kingdom prime ministers, and you send us a future United Kingdom prime minister in the form of Kemi Badenoch, who comes from Nigeria and is doing better and better these days.”





Johnson’s endorsement comes as internal Conservative Party conversations intensify over who could succeed Badenoch should she step aside before the next general election.





Recent polling has revealed dissatisfaction within sections of the party, raising questions about the Tory leader’s long-term prospects.





An October poll showed “small but significant traces” of discontent, following the party’s poor performance in the May local elections where it secured just 15 percent of the vote — its worst showing since 1995.





Potential contenders reportedly in the frame include Robert Jenrick, shadow justice secretary and Badenoch’s rival in the 2024 leadership contest, and James Cleverly, the shadow housing secretary.





Although Johnson praised Badenoch as a product of Nigerian heritage, the Conservative leader has previously stated that she no longer identifies with the country of her ancestral roots.



