Nigeria has officially begun the implementation of a 30-day visa exemption for Rwandan nationals, in what the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) describes as a landmark move to strengthen diplomatic relations and promote intra-African mobility.





“Nigeria implements 30-day visa exemption for Rwandan nationals,” a statement issued by the NIS Service Public Relations Officer, DCI Akinlabi Akinsola, on Friday, confirmed the policy shift.





The announcement follows President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, where he outlined the reciprocal arrangement aimed at easing travel between both countries.





According to the statement, the decision also reflects Rwanda’s earlier gesture toward Nigerian citizens.



The Immigration Service explained that under the new arrangement:





“Rwandan nationals may enter Nigeria without a visa for a period not exceeding thirty (30) days for lawful purposes, including tourism, business, and official engagements.”





However, authorities emphasised that visitors who intend to stay beyond the approved period must obtain the appropriate visa through Nigerian diplomatic missions abroad or via the country’s e-visa system.





To ensure smooth enforcement, the Immigration Service directed all entry points across Nigeria to immediately begin implementation. The statement noted:





“All international entry points, including airports, land borders, and seaports, have been directed to commence immediate implementation of the policy in line with the Presidential directive.”





The agency further highlighted that the initiative is part of broader efforts to deepen cooperation between Nigeria and Rwanda, while also advancing continental integration goals.





“This initiative reflects the strong diplomatic and bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Rwanda, while promoting intra-African mobility, tourism, and economic cooperation,” the statement added.





Reaffirming its commitment to orderly migration management, the NIS stressed that the policy aligns with global standards and Nigeria’s development agenda under the Renewed Hope framework.