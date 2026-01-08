Nigeria Super Eagles Refuse to Train for AFCON Quarter-Final Due to Unpaid Bonuses

Footballers protesting for unpaid bonuses during the African tournament has become the new normal, even though it exposed the poor leadership of various football Associations.

Before tournaments, leaders of countries and football presidents go into an agreement with the players’ represented country that they will be given a handsome reward if they get to the knockout stage of the tournament or win the ultimate.

This gesture is to motivate them to play their hearts out, but unfortunately, the FAs keep on disappointing the players after they get what they want.

The latest victim of the empty promises from their Football Federation is the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

They were to train ahead of the knockout clash against Algeria in the African Cup of Nations in Morocco, after recording a 100% record by winning all 4 of their matches, but unfortunately, the players have refused to train due to unpaid bonuses.

The two parties agreed on a $30,000 bonus as a qualification fee to reach the Round of 16, which they did, $5,000 for each goal scored since the commencement of the AFCON, and some daily undisclosed allowance after training sessions.

The inability of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, to fulfil their promises has plunged the football fans into sadness, as they do not know if the Super Eagles will fully prepare for the game or play abysmally and exit the tournament.

Fans are pleading with the Leadership of the Nigerian Football Federation to do the needful before it’s too late.