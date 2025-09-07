Nigeria urges FIFA to deduct three points from South Africa over ineligible player





The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has called on FIFA to strip South Africa of three points for fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 victory over Lesotho during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.





Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena featured in the March 21 match despite having accumulated two yellow cards in earlier games against Benin Republic and Zimbabwe, triggering an automatic suspension under FIFA rules.





Both the NFF and the Lesotho Football Association (LFA) filed protests, though Lesotho’s complaint reportedly missed FIFA’s tight submission deadlines. Even so, sources claim FIFA may still act.





FIFA has yet to issue an official ruling, but the potential points deduction could deal a significant blow to South Africa’s World Cup qualifying campaign.