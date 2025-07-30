Nigerian Asisat Oshoala slams retirement rumours, confirms commitment to Super Falcons

Nigeria’s forward, Asisat Oshoala, has shut down growing speculation about her imminent retirement from international football, reaffirming her dedication to the national team after their thrilling 3-2 win over Morocco in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final.

In a post on her page shortly after the historic victory, Oshoala quickly dismissed the rumors, stating, “I don’t know where that came from, but agenda must agenda. I get it, but I’m not bothered. I’m still here. I’m still playing. I’m still doing my job. That’s what I’m focused on.”



Her remarks came amidst a social media frenzy that suggested the Barcelona Femeni star was planning to step away from national duty.

Some speculation stemmed from her limited role in the tournament, where she featured mostly as a substitute despite being included in the 23-player squad.

The 30-year-old, a six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, acknowledged that playing fewer minutes during the competition sparked debate among fans and pundits.

However, she emphasized that her commitment to the Super Falcons remains strong, saying the team’s collective success is her priority.

Oshoala, who made her debut for Nigeria in 2014, has been instrumental in the team’s rise on the continent and beyond.

Despite her reduced playing time, she maintained a supportive presence in the squad, offering leadership and experience to a younger generation of players.

With over a decade in international football and appearances at multiple FIFA Women’s World Cups and Olympic qualifiers, Oshoala hinted that she still has unfinished business with the national team.

Her statement brings relief to fans who feared Nigeria might lose one of its most decorated and influential footballers, especially after the Falcons claimed their 12th WAFCON title in dramatic fashion.

As the team shifts focus to the 2026 World Cup qualifiers and other global competitions, Oshoala’s continued presence could prove vital both on and off the pitch.