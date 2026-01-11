Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu pledges over $1.5m incentive for Super Eagles after Algeria victory

Nigerian billionaire and founder of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has announced a massive cash incentive to the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final clash against Morocco.

After Nigeria defeated Algeria 2 – 0 in the quarter-final of the 2025 AFCON tournament, Mr Rabiu took to his Instagram account to promise the squad a reward of $500,000 if they defeat Morocco to book a place in the final. In addition, the businessman will give $50,000 for every goal scored during the semi-final encounter, further boosting the team’s motivation as they continue their push for a fourth continental title.

The reward package does not end there. Should the Super Eagles go on to win the AFCON trophy, Rabiu will present the team with a whopping $1,000,000, along with an extra $100,000 for every goal scored in the final.

Nigeria and Morocco will face off, with both sides hoping to secure a spot in the final and edge closer to continental glory.