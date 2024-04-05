Nigerian celebrity Bobrisky pleads guilty to naira abuse

One of Nigeria’s most popular celebrities, a transgender woman known as Bobrisky, has pleaded guilty to six counts of naira abuse.

Bobrisky appeared at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday dressed in a black outfit and a black scarf over her face and head.

Bobrisky was accused of “spraying” bank notes, meaning she threw them in the air in a sign of appreciation, at various social events.

“Spraying” is commonly done at Nigerian weddings and celebrations.

This is technically an offence as the notes then fall to the ground where they can be trodden on. The maximum punishment is six months in jail, however prosecutions are rare.

Last month, Brobisky sprayed nairas at the premiere of Ajakaju, a keenly awaited film by actress and producer Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall.

Videos of the “spraying” at this event were circulated widely on social media.

She was also charged with doing the same at other events over the past year.

Her lawyer Ayo Olumofin argued that Bobrisky was a first-time offender and should be treated as such.

“We have confidence in the court and justice will be done,” he said.

Bobrisky will remain in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In February, actress Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin was sentenced to six months in prison for spraying and stepping on new naira notes.

