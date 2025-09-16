Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci officially enters the Guinness World Record books for the largest serving of Jollof rice

Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz).

The record which was achieved on Friday, September 12, in Victoria Island, Lagos, has been officially confirmed by GWR.

Announcing the feat on Monday, September 15, the Guinness World Record wrote,”New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria”

Guinness World Records had sent words of encouragement to the Nigerian celebrity chef when she was attempting the cooking on Friday.

The record body said, ”What’s cookin’?

“Best of luck to @hildabacicooks who’s attempting a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today.”