Nigerian man arrested in the UK for impregnating his wife, her mother, and her sister

A Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom has been detained by authorities following allegations that he impregnated his wife, his wife’s mother, and his wife’s sister.

The arrest, which has shocked the local community, was confirmed by Metropolitan Police after an investigation was launched in response to concerns raised by family members.

The suspect, whose identity has been withheld for legal reasons, was taken into custody after all three women began exhibiting signs of pregnancy around the same time, prompting suspicions within the family.

According to reports, the wife discovered her husband’s secret relationships with her mother and sister, leading her to alert authorities.

Police are investigating potential charges, including three counts of sexual assault and one count of controlling or coercive behavior. The man is currently in custody, with court hearings scheduled to begin later this week.

The case has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some questioning the legal implications of consensual relationships and others raising concerns about possible manipulation or abuse of power within the family.