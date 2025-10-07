Nigerian News Anchor Jumped from Her Apartment and Died While Trying to Escape Armed Robbers

Somtochukwu “Sommie” Maduagwu, a 29-year-old news anchor in Nigeria, died after falling from the third floor of her apartment in Abuja while trying to escape armed robbers who had broken into her home.

Maduagwu worked as a news anchor and producer for Arise News, one of Nigeria’s major television networks. According to People, she jumped from her apartment in a desperate attempt to flee the intruders. She was found unconscious on the ground and rushed to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Federal Capital Territory Commissioner of Police Ajao S. Adewale described the attack as “a cruel and senseless act that has no place in a sane society.” He confirmed that authorities have launched a full investigation and deployed special teams to track down the suspects.

Arise News released a statement honoring Maduagwu as “a beloved colleague” and “a vibrant voice” who connected deeply with viewers. The network added that she was also a lawyer known for her professionalism and kindness, saying her “spirit, passion, and legacy will endure.”

Benjamin Kalu, Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, expressed sorrow over her death and joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in urging security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Maduagwu’s death has left a deep impact on Nigeria’s media community, where colleagues and fans continue to mourn the loss of a promising young journalist.