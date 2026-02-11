Nigerian Preacher Says Christians Who Participate in Valentine’s Day Won’t Go To Heaven

The most controversial street preacher in Nigeria has once again dropped a bombshell about the forthcoming Valentine’s Day.

According to the street preacher in Nigeria, any Christian who celebrates Valentine’s Day has cancelled their name from the list of believers who would enter heaven because that is a heinous sin in the sight of the Lord.

February 14 is a day set aside for people to show love to their loved ones.Romance

The Month of February is called the month of love because of Valentine, and for that matter, most people decide to wear red and white most often.

Lovers show love to each other, children show love to their parents, and the rich also spread love by sharing with the needy.

The most famous gift during Valentine’s Day is chocolate, and flowers come second.

Valentine’s Day was celebrated to honor a martyr called Valentine(Feast of Saint Valentine) on February 14 in the 8th century, but later transitioned to be about a romantic celebration after people started showing love through gifts and other kind gestures in the 14th and 15th centuries.

The street pastor who has many odd takes about the things society has normalised, and this time around, his target is Valentine’s Day.

He said Christians should avoid celebrating this day because it will not make it to Heaven after death. After all, they participated in some evil.