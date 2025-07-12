Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery announces a major development plan in  Namibia which will benefit Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and others

Dangote Petroleum Refinery continus it’s expansion in Africa and this time Namibia is their next destination.

Reports suggest the Dangote’s refinery is planning to construct a fuel storage facility in Walvis Bay, Namibia.

The project is said to have a capacity of at least 1.6 million barrels of gasoline and diesel.

This strategic move aims to supply refined fuel to southern African countries, including Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and potentially southern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The facility, to be located within the Walvis Bay harbor, is part of Dangote’s ambition to dominate Africa’s fuel supply chain and reshape regional energy trade flows.

Construction is expected to begin soon, though the project cost has not been disclosed.

The 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery, built by Aliko Dangote at a cost of $20 billion, started operations in 2024 and is expanding its export markets, having recently shipped gasoline to Asia.