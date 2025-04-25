“Nightmares Over HH’s Successor”? A Laughable Statement Unworthy of a Serious Democracy- Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

“Nightmares Over HH’s Successor”? A Laughable Statement Unworthy of a Serious Democracy

By Thandiwe Ketis Ngoma

The recent statement by Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa — “I have nightmares over who will succeed President Hakainde Hichilema, he’s raised the bar of leadership too high” — would be hilarious if it weren’t so dangerously delusional. To make such a claim with a straight face, amid Zambia’s deepening economic struggles and political unease, is not only absurd but an outright insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people.

This is not mere overstatement. It reflects something more troubling — a culture of political idolatry that is swiftly replacing reasoned analysis with blind allegiance. In a healthy democracy, leadership is judged by performance, integrity, transparency and service to the public. It is not measured by overblown rhetoric and sycophantic loyalty. Mr. Mweetwa’s comments reveal a dangerous shift from civic responsibility to cult-like devotion.

We must ask the question directly. What has President Hakainde Hichilema truly done to justify the claim that he has “raised the bar” of leadership?

Zambians were promised a new dawn. What they have received instead is spiraling fuel prices, a suffocating cost of living, and a national budget stretched to its limits while State House continues to spend lavishly. The kwacha remains unstable, youth unemployment is rampant, and the sense of economic despair is growing. These are not signs of excellence. They are hallmarks of poor leadership.

At the same time, the democratic space is shrinking. Opposition leaders are increasingly targeted with dubious charges. Journalists work under intimidation. Civil society organizations are operating under a climate of fear, not freedom. Dissent is no longer a democratic right but a punishable offense. Criticizing the President is treated not as civic engagement but as treason. This is not a maturing democracy. It is one in decline.

This environment creates the very type of toxic loyalty that Cornelius Mweetwa now exemplifies. It is an environment where leadership is no longer open to scrutiny but treated as divine. A society where citizens are expected to praise, not question. A nation where asking for better governance is met with accusations of betrayal. This is how authoritarian regimes take root — not with tanks, but with narratives that elevate one man above the institutions meant to check his power.

So when Mr. Mweetwa speaks of having nightmares about who will succeed President Hichilema, we must ask: nightmares for whom? Not for the struggling mother who can no longer afford mealie meal. Not for the unemployed graduate still waiting on promised jobs. Not for the farmer who cannot access affordable inputs. These citizens are not haunted by questions of succession — they are haunted by the daily realities of survival in a failing economy.

Zambia does not need a messiah. It needs capable, humble leaders who understand that public office is not a throne but a platform to serve. Leadership is not about being untouchable. It is about delivering results and strengthening institutions that will endure long after any one individual is gone.

If the bar of leadership has indeed been raised, let it be seen in job creation, currency stability, equitable development, and a robust democratic culture. Let it be felt by the poor, the youth, the marginalized. Let it be proven — not preached.

Until that happens, Mr. Mweetwa’s statement remains not only laughable but dangerously misleading and deeply shameful.