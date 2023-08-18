Nine Foreign Gold Scam Suspects Fall Sick

Nine foreign nationals accused of being involved in the ongoing gold scam, have failed to appear before the Lusaka Magistrate Court due to illness.

State Prosecutor Gracelia Mulenga informed the court that the suspects have not been formally arrested for their involvement in the case.

However, four Zambians who are also linked to the alleged gold scam have appeared before the Lusaka Magistrate Court for corrupt practices.

The four suspects present in court were Shadreck Kasanda, Patrick Kawanu, Mulungu Diagamo and Jim Belemu.

Lawyers representing the suspects say the state has breached the procedure for failure to present all the suspects before court.

Defence lawyer Nkula Botha says the state is withholding the charge sheet and the defence only learnt of the details of the document in court, which is against judicial procedure.

Magistrate Davies Chibwili concurred with the defence that procedure has been breached, hence adjourned the matter in chambers.\

-Diamond TV