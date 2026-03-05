NINE MONTHS ON AND LUNGU REMAINS UNBURIED IS SHAMEFUL FOR A CHRISTIAN NATION – NJOBVU





Democratic Union (DU) President Ackim Antony Njobvu has expressed shame and disappointment over the delayed burial of former President Edgar Lungu, saying it’s an embarrassment to Zambia’s reputation as a Christian nation.





Edgar Lungu, the former President of Zambia, passed away on June 5, 2025, at the age of 68, in Pretoria, South Africa, and today March 5th marks exactly 9 months since his reported death.





Lungu’s burial has been delayed due to disagreements between his family and the Zambian government over funeral protocols and burial arrangements.





Initially, the government planned a state funeral in Lusaka where Lungu’s grave awaits him at Embassy park (Presidential burial site), but the family wanted him buried in South Africa.





A South African court ruled that Lungu should be buried in Zambia, but his family appealed the decision.





The standoff led to President Hakainde Hichilema ending the national mourning period, citing the need for closure. However, the government has since filed a lawsuit to ensure Lungu is buried in Zambia with full honors.





Meanwhile, President Njobvu of the Democratic Union has described the development as an embarrassment to the international community who view Zambia as a Christian Nation.





NJobvu says it is expected of Christians to depict Christ’s love of forgiveness and reconciliation.



Having made similar appeals before, the opposition leader has called on government and the Lungu family to demonstrate love by ensuring that ECL is laid to rest.





He added that failure to bury Lungu close to a year after his demise has put Zambia on the wrong side of history as a “Nation of Christians”.





Njobvu emphasizes that Christians should show forgiveness and reconciliation, asking, “What kind of Christians are we surely that we cannot put our past differences behind, bury the former President and move on?”





NJobvu has since urged the government and Lungu’s family to put aside their differences and ensure a dignified burial for the former head of state be done before the August 13th general election.



By Francis Chipalo

Muvi