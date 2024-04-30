NINE THINGS YOU DIDN’T KNOW ABOUT KAIZER KALAMBO

1.Kaiser Kalambo born on 6 July 1953 was a Zambian Coach and former footballer.

2. Kalambo was born in Luanshya to January and Namwimba Kalambo

3. He represented Zambia in three African Cup of Nations Tournament and was named Zambian Captain in 1980.

4. He attended Luanshya Central School and Luanshya Boys Secondary School and joined Luanshya side Roan United in 1970 as a defensive Midfielder.

5. Kalambo was voted Zambian footballer of the year.

6. He later Coached several club sides in Zambia and Botswana.

7. His father was a miner and he had seven siblings, three of which were girls.

8. Kalambo was involved in coaching from as far as 1978 when Coach Freddie Mwila left Ndola United.

9. Kaiser was also United’s Chief Scout and used his position as Community Development Officer at the council Ndola United’s main sponsor to recruit the best players from the townships of the city.

CREDIT: Zambian Football History and Global updates

📷 Kaizer Kalambo JR